Kintegral Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

