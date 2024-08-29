Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.43 on Wednesday, reaching $489.73. The stock had a trading volume of 942,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.83 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,535 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,002. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.