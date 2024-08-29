Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 528 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 128,993 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,946,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.