Kintegral Advisory LLC Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kintegral Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,905 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $3,358,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $87.72. 2,360,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,976. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

