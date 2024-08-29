Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 688,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

