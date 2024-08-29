Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.93

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Klépierre Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

