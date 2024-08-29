Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.20

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 96943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

