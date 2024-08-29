Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.66

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 13275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

