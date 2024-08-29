KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Director Sarah Astrea Kruger Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Astrea Kruger bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,275.00.

KP Tissue Price Performance

TSE KPT traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$8.45. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,909. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.45. KP Tissue Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$10.48.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About KP Tissue

Get Free Report

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

