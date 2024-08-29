Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KTWIY traded down C$1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$80.36. 324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.83. Kurita Water Industries has a 52-week low of C$57.58 and a 52-week high of C$90.38.
About Kurita Water Industries
