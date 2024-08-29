Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.56. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro

Lavoro Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $565.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.