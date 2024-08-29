Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 20,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,559,155.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 724,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 640,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $9,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

