Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,464 Shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Core ETF accounts for 5.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Leuthold Core ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LCR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794. Leuthold Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $89.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52.

About Leuthold Core ETF

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

