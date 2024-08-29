Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,406 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.41% of Leidos worth $80,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $155.20. 16,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,817. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $156.20.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

