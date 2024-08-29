Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Li Ning Trading Down 3.6 %

Li Ning stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $124.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.2516 dividend. This is a positive change from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

