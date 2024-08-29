Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Life & Banc Split Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:LBS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.87. 189,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$359.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.82. Life & Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
