Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Life & Banc Split Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:LBS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.87. 189,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$359.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.82. Life & Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.