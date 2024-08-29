Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells $1,202,792.29 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 11,389 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $1,202,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

LGND stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LGND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,350 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,350,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,655,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.