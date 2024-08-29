LightInTheBox Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 5th (NYSE:LITB)

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Thursday, September 5th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 4th.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 5.0 %

LITB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 196,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,422. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.95.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About LightInTheBox



LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

