LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

