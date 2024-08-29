Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 21,073 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,381.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 62,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,548. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $658.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.