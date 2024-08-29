Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $68.91 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $68.91 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,405,925 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 201,971,024.65081564 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.34460559 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $16,800,316.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

