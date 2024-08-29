LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 933 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $548.43. The company had a trading volume of 456,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.