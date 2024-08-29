LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Short Interest Up 183.3% in August

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUXHP traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 3,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

LuxUrban Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

