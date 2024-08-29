Macquarie Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.56.

DKNG stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,471,987 shares of company stock worth $54,373,654. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after acquiring an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DraftKings by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,518,000 after purchasing an additional 441,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

