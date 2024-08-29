MANEKI (MANEKI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.81 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, MANEKI has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. MANEKI has a market cap of $46.32 million and $13.81 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00523423 USD and is down -10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,222,031.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

