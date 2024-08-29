Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the July 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Manganese X Energy Price Performance

Shares of Manganese X Energy stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. 126,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.