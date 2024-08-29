Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 322.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.25).

MKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.15) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 342 ($4.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.51). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 312.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.55. The company has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,612.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,359,822.39). Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

