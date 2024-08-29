Martin Brand Sells 5,600 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.15 ($134.71), for a total value of £572,040 ($754,371.62).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($131.37), for a total value of £465,922.74 ($614,430.62).

On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($131.68), for a total value of £516,424.20 ($681,028.88).

On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($131.65), for a total value of £1,300,385.58 ($1,714,869.55).

On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($130.90), for a total value of £1,147,544.86 ($1,513,312.49).

On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($128.22), for a total value of £1,166,760 ($1,538,652.25).

On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($126.35), for a total value of £5,802,828.46 ($7,652,417.86).

On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($124.91), for a total value of £1,247,178.24 ($1,644,702.94).

On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($124.48), for a total value of £4,907,996.83 ($6,472,368.23).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($124.36), for a total value of £5,657,622.80 ($7,460,929.45).

On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($124.54), for a total value of £5,429,166.72 ($7,159,655.44).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting £102.30 ($134.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,287,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,465. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,405.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,936 ($104.66) and a 1 year high of £110.80 ($146.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,613.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,346.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,695.65%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($110.08).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

