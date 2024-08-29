Martin Brand Sells 5,600 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.15 ($134.71), for a total value of £572,040 ($754,371.62).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($131.37), for a total value of £465,922.74 ($614,430.62).
  • On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($131.68), for a total value of £516,424.20 ($681,028.88).
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($131.65), for a total value of £1,300,385.58 ($1,714,869.55).
  • On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($130.90), for a total value of £1,147,544.86 ($1,513,312.49).
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($128.22), for a total value of £1,166,760 ($1,538,652.25).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($126.35), for a total value of £5,802,828.46 ($7,652,417.86).
  • On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($124.91), for a total value of £1,247,178.24 ($1,644,702.94).
  • On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($124.48), for a total value of £4,907,996.83 ($6,472,368.23).
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($124.36), for a total value of £5,657,622.80 ($7,460,929.45).
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($124.54), for a total value of £5,429,166.72 ($7,159,655.44).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting £102.30 ($134.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,287,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,465. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,405.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,936 ($104.66) and a 1 year high of £110.80 ($146.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,613.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,346.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,695.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($110.08).

Read Our Latest Report on LSEG

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.