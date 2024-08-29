Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.84. 15,695,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,456,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

