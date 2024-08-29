Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,978. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,620,959 shares of company stock valued at $732,931,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

