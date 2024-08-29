Maverick Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $58.91 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000086 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.20467393 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $9,228,208.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

