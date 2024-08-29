MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.47

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.47 and last traded at C$17.44, with a volume of 20598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.27. The firm has a market cap of C$665.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.83.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

