McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,778,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 758,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,597,000 after acquiring an additional 601,896 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. 7,880,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,688,783. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

