McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.