Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $390,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,639 shares of company stock worth $3,079,461 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.02. 745,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.30.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.