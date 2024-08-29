Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0021

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $875,962.38 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001465 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

