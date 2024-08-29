Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,790.77 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $56,790.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,318,140 coins and its circulating supply is 31,208,499 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

