Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
