MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.43

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 16673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,750.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

