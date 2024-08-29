MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.04 and last traded at $131.37. 51,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 156,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.