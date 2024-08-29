MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.76 and last traded at $130.69. Approximately 23,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 154,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.52.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

