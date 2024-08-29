MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $132.09

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.09, but opened at $137.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $136.33, with a volume of 1,920,699 shares.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.94.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,864,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

