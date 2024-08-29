Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $174.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $138.00.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.66.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $161.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $161.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

