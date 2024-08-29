Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 176.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 974,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,180,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock remained flat at $43.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,493,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735,201. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

