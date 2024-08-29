Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 622,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

