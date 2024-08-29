Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $826,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. 1,544,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,463. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

