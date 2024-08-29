Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,177 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,707.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,908,161.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,678 shares of company stock worth $26,885,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,426. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -189.44 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

