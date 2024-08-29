Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 196,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,980. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

