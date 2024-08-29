Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,882,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 14,391,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,602,689. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96.

