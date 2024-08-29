Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $81,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.44. 3,397,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,786. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.



